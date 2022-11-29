Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 611 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $47.37. 322,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,532,549. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $180.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.32.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

