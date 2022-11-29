Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,360,000 after purchasing an additional 740,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,388,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,417,000 after purchasing an additional 445,474 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,390,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

