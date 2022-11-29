Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Buys 16,212 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 108,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 329,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,332,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

FAX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,110. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

