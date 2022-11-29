Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of NextDecade worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NextDecade by 595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 252,986 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP raised its holdings in NextDecade by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 9,569,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 82,978 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NextDecade by 1,195.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextDecade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of NextDecade stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. 2,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.71 million, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.04. NextDecade Co. has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

