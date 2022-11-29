Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 79.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 205.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

