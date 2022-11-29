Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.0% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

IDV stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 811,491 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

