Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Tellurian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 20.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 101.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 5.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 198,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,269,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

TELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

