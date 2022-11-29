Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,584 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 37,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $47.26. The company had a trading volume of 405,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,385,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

