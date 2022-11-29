Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,327 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 3.8% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $737,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $436,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,763. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

