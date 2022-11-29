Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,044 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $143,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. 202,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,204,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

