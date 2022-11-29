S&CO Inc. Cuts Stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

S&CO Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Formula One Group worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,990,000 after buying an additional 196,954 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 643.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,237,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 92,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 541,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FWONK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Insider Activity

Formula One Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.63. 5,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.23 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $71.17.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.