S&CO Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

S&CO Inc. lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 3.8% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. S&CO Inc. owned 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $45,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,639,000 after acquiring an additional 364,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,038,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,205,000 after acquiring an additional 322,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

ADP stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.04. 12,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,016. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $264.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

