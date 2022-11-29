S&CO Inc. Has $20.63 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.7% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,171,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24,735.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,310 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.56. The company had a trading volume of 90,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,057. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.12 and its 200-day moving average is $172.27. The company has a market capitalization of $250.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

