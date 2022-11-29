S&CO Inc. Has $504,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

S&CO Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.39. 22,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 40.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.41.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.