S&CO Inc. Sells 1,560 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

S&CO Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 6,290.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 21,537.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,314,000 after purchasing an additional 592,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,946,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $70.93. 49,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

