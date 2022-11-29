S&CO Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.3% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.59. The company had a trading volume of 43,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,671. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

