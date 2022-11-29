S&CO Inc. Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

S&CO Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.37. The company had a trading volume of 49,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,270. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.13. The company has a market cap of $128.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

