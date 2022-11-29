S&CO Inc. Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

S&CO Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.0 %

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

NYSE LLY traded down $3.54 on Tuesday, hitting $362.23. 34,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,184. The company has a market cap of $344.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $369.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.24 and a 200-day moving average of $323.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

