Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Up 96.9% in November

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the October 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scopus BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) by 438.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of Scopus BioPharma worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Scopus BioPharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCPS remained flat at $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 40,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,204. Scopus BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

Scopus BioPharma Company Profile

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. The company lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers. It offers Duet Platform, a CpG signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) inhibitors; and MRI-1867, rationally designed, orally available, dual-action, hybrid, and small molecule that is an inverse agonist of the endocannabinoid system/cannabinoid receptor 1, as well as an inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase.

