Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 316.9% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Scorpio Gold Price Performance
Scorpio Gold stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,516. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Scorpio Gold has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.11.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scorpio Gold (SRCRF)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.