Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 316.9% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Scorpio Gold Price Performance

Scorpio Gold stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,516. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Scorpio Gold has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

