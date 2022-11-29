ScS Group (LON:SCS) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of ScS Group (LON:SCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

ScS Group stock opened at GBX 151.50 ($1.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £54.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.59. ScS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 113 ($1.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 237.20 ($2.84). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 139.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from ScS Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 7.26%. ScS Group’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

In other ScS Group news, insider Chris Muir sold 39,581 shares of ScS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.66), for a total value of £55,017.59 ($65,818.39).

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

