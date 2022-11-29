Sculati Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 128,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 38,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $620,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.98. 9,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $83.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.