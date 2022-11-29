Sculati Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.53. The company had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.86 and its 200-day moving average is $202.12. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $249.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.714 dividend. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

