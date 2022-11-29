Sculati Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,627 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in AT&T by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 855,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509,566 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

T stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.86. 289,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,976,332. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

