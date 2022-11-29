Sculati Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,839,023,000 after acquiring an additional 201,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after acquiring an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,965 shares of company stock worth $23,241,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $12.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $729.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,057. The company has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $729.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $658.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $769.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.