Sculati Wealth Management LLC Invests $317,000 in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,155 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Tutor Perini as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after purchasing an additional 312,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 69,285 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,273,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 477,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,081,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 284,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

About Tutor Perini

NYSE TPC traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

