Sculati Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,776,000 after acquiring an additional 187,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 770,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,841,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 630.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 32,902 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.41. The stock had a trading volume of 40,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,810. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $68.22 and a 52 week high of $93.77.

