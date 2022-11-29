Sculati Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,630 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.1% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Intel Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 578,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,186,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

