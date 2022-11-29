Sculati Wealth Management LLC Sells 438 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 37.5% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Oracle by 15.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Oracle by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 5,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 154.0% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 54,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 32,899 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Oracle by 102.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.84. 51,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,800,568. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average is $72.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

