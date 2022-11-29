Sculati Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ingredion by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Ingredion by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $101.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.78.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

