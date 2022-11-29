Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 2,118 Shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 4.08% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $1,623,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 298,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ABG Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

ABG Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ABGI opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I Profile

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ABG Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.