Sculptor Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $401,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PLAO opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

