Sculptor Capital LP Grows Position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,595 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 54.4% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 231,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 81,625 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the first quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLIM stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

About Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the business combination with companies in the climate sector.

