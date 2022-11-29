Sculptor Capital LP Has $3.46 Million Holdings in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC)

Sculptor Capital LP cut its holdings in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in European Biotech Acquisition were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
European Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ EBAC opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.
European Biotech Acquisition Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on European Biotech Acquisition (EBAC)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for European Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.