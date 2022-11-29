Sculptor Capital LP Has $3.46 Million Holdings in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC)

Sculptor Capital LP cut its holdings in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in European Biotech Acquisition were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

European Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAC opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Get European Biotech Acquisition alerts:

European Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for European Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.