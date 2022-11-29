Sculptor Capital LP Has $3 Million Stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,502 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 6.02% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $9,431,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,901,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,234,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,356,000.

NASDAQ PRLH opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

