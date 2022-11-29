Sculptor Capital LP Has $6.12 Million Stake in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC)

Sculptor Capital LP decreased its holdings in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 1.90% of Innovative International Acquisition worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Innovative International Acquisition Price Performance

IOAC stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

Innovative International Acquisition Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

