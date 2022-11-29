Sculptor Capital LP Increases Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 2.33% of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRON. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the second quarter valued at about $2,515,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $9,006,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $797,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 59.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRON opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

