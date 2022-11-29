Sculptor Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 584,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Group Nine Acquisition were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Group Nine Acquisition by 42.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Group Nine Acquisition by 3.7% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Group Nine Acquisition by 1.3% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Group Nine Acquisition by 58.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 288,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 106,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Group Nine Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

