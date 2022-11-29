Sculptor Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,013 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 5.81% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITAQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter worth about $199,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITAQ opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Profile

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

