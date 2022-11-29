SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) & BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Critical Review

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SeaChange International and BTCS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International 0 1 0 0 2.00 BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

BTCS has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.74%. Given BTCS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than SeaChange International.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

SeaChange International has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SeaChange International and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International -43.80% -7.97% -6.13% BTCS -811.42% -61.84% -54.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SeaChange International and BTCS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International $27.31 million 0.84 -$7.43 million ($0.26) -1.77 BTCS $1.21 million 11.35 -$16.05 million N/A N/A

SeaChange International has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.1% of SeaChange International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of SeaChange International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices. It also provides an advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, the company offers client application, a multiscreen user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, it provides professional, and maintenance and technical support services, as well as managed services. The company sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales process, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. It serves cable system operators, telecommunications companies, and satellite operators, as well as broadcasters and other content providers. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

