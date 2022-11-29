Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sealed Air news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $148,954 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,166,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,592,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 417,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.11. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

