Seascape Capital Management Buys 902 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Relx comprises 1.8% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Relx by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Relx stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($33.98) to GBX 2,710 ($32.42) in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($31.70) to GBX 2,785 ($33.32) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,000 ($23.93) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($32.66) to GBX 2,770 ($33.14) in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

