Seascape Capital Management Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,077 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Adobe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after purchasing an additional 185,340 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.42.

ADBE stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.16. The stock had a trading volume of 54,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,845. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.35. The stock has a market cap of $151.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $694.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

