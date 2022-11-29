Seascape Capital Management Lowers Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Seascape Capital Management lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,515. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

