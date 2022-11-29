Seascape Capital Management Purchases 253 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Seascape Capital Management raised its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in NICE by 34.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NICE by 42.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,649,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in NICE by 66.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in NICE in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in NICE by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,344,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,652,000 after purchasing an additional 187,629 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $312.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. Citigroup raised their price objective on NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

