Seascape Capital Management Raises Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Seascape Capital Management raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.5% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.74. 16,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,475. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

