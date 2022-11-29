Seascape Capital Management Sells 111 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Seascape Capital Management cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises 2.2% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.30. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.77.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

