Seascape Capital Management Sells 326 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Seascape Capital Management lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.51. 25,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

