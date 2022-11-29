Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Update

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the October 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sega Sammy Stock Performance

SGAMY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331. Sega Sammy has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $608.25 million during the quarter.

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, and develops and sell amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

