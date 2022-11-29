Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Seiko Epson Price Performance

Shares of SEKEY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.57. 7,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. Seiko Epson has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.85%. Research analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

